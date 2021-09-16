Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $129.00

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 24,802 shares worth $2,788,581. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.