Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.26. 18,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,486. HUYA has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.