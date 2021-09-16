Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $83.40

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

