Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$40.85

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SNC stock opened at C$38.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

