Analyzing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 3.78 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.