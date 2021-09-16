Analyzing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 4.25 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -337.00 Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.30 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.30

Par Pacific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56% Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 1 2.95 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.37, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Par Pacific on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

