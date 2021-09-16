Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 19 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $845.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 221.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $832.77 and a 200 day moving average of $761.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.