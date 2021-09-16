Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 1,687,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.