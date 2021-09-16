Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in CME Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 816,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.00. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

