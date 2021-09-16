Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 118,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,558. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

