Andritz’s (ADRZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADRZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
ADRZY stock remained flat at $$11.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
