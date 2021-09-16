Andritz’s (ADRZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADRZY stock remained flat at $$11.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

