Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ANGI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

