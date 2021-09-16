Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.33 ($76.86).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

