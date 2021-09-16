Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $374.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,762. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

