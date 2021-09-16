Anthony Geisler Purchases 18,501 Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.