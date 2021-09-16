Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.