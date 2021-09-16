APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in APi Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

