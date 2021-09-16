Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

