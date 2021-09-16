Apriem Advisors Boosts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $622,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,743. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

