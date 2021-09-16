Apriem Advisors Buys 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,760,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 17,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,092. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

