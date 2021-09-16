ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.
Shares of MT opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
