ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Shares of MT opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

