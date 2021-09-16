Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 411,297 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Ardmore Shipping worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 5,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,780. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

