Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 807,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,553,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.