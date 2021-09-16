Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $504.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.