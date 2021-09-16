Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $504.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.