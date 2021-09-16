Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.45

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.45 and last traded at C$42.01, with a volume of 166263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.26.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 75.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.
Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
