Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

