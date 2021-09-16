Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.