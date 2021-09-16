Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,106 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

