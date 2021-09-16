Arizona State Retirement System Sells 894 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $590.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

