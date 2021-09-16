Arizona State Retirement System Takes $176,000 Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $148,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

