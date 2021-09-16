Arizona State Retirement System Takes $204,000 Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 244,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zomedica by 899.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $39,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.41. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

