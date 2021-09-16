Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $56.79 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $56.79 or 0.00117712 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $39.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

