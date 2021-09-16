Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.35 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ASND stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$20.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Ascendant Resources
