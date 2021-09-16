Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.35 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ASND stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$20.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

