Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 1.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 3.75% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $265,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,139 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

ASND traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.06. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.