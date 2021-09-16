ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 3,358,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.