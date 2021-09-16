Asensus Surgical (ASXC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Asensus Surgical (NYSE: ASXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2021 – Asensus Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

9/6/2021 – Asensus Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

9/1/2021 – Asensus Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

8/31/2021 – Asensus Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

8/25/2021 – Asensus Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

8/23/2021 – Asensus Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,481,148. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Asensus Surgical Inc alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.