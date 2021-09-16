Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500 at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,854 ($76.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,608.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,060.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.19 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,952 ($77.76).

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

