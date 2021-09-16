Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in August

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

