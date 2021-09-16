AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,219 ($107.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.32 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,424.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,962.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

