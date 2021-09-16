Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.43

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.43 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 1353619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Get Athene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Athene by 53.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Athene by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.