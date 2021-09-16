ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in August

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 505,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. ATIF has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

