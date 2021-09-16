Atria Investments LLC Acquires 18,149 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

