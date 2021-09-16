Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $277.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

