Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

