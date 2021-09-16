Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

