Atria Investments LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,694,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $344,000.

FAUG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

