Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,073 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 513,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in CarMax by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 523,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 146,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.