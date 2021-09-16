aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LIFE stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

