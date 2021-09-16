Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £33,075 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Roger Maddock purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £33,075 ($43,212.70).

Shares of BOOM stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.44). The stock had a trading volume of 67,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,695. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 909.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 731.93. The firm has a market cap of £149.40 million and a PE ratio of -110.71.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

