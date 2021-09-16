Augean (LON:AUG) Trading Down 1.1%

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). Approximately 99,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 241,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.75 ($4.62).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.36. The firm has a market cap of £364.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

